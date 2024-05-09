The Electoral Commission of Ghana has commenced a nationwide limited voter registration exercise aimed at registering eligible citizens who have just turned eighteen.

The registration exercise commenced on May 7, 2024 and is scheduled to conclude on May 20, 2024.

With projections set to register approximately 623,000 new voters, the exercise seeks to build upon the 910,000 new registrants recorded in 2023, as outlined by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa during a media briefing in Accra.

In light of the registration drive, Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation STC, has warned all political parties on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo."

He emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of the electoral process by refraining from busing minors to registration centres.

"Don't go and gather children you know are not 18 years old for the purpose of participating in the limited registration exercise,” Mr. Akomea cautioned.