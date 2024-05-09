Election 2024: Stolen BVR kits could be used to illegally register people – NDC alleges

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has once again expressed its concern regarding the stolen Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits of the Electoral Commission.

The EC revealed in April that a number of BVR kits had been stolen from its possession. Three persons were subsequently arrested and are in police custody over the missing BVRs.

The NDC also formally asked the EC to provide them with the serial numbers of the BVR kits currently in use for the ongoing Limited Voter Registration process.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, May 9, the National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said, “The NDC has always been suspicious that the stolen kits could be used to illegally register some people in order to add them to the voters register to enable them to vote on December 7, 2024. That remains our suspicion.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 9, the EC stated that releasing the serial numbers to external parties could pose major risks to the security and integrity of the electoral system and its operations.

“Releasing these serial numbers to any external parties, including political entities, poses a substantial risk to the security and integrity of our registration processes. That is why this has never been done since the biometric voting system was introduced in Ghana.

“The Electoral Commission has nothing to hide. It is important to note that the demand for serial numbers of BVRs if granted, could pose major risks to the security and integrity of our electoral system and operations. Prevention of such risks by declining this request far outweighs any concerns and interests of individual stakeholders.”

