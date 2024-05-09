Election 20204: Transfer power to us peacefully for your own good — NDC tells NPP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has sternly warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), insisting the ruling party ensure a smooth and peaceful transition of power after the upcoming 2024 general elections.

During a press briefing on Thursday, May 9 monitored by ModernGhana.com, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC's National Chairman, voiced concerns and accused the Electoral Commission of potentially aiding President Akufo-Addo’s alleged reluctance to transfer power to former President, John Dramani Mahama.

“We do not expect the Electoral Commission of Ghana to act as the conduit through which Akufo-Addo will implement his avowed determination not to hand over power to the visionary, experienced, and trustworthy John Dramani Mahama,” Asiedu Nketia emphasized, urging the NPP to opt for a peaceful transition of power.

He added, “The 2024 elections will not be business as usual.”

He stressed that NDC registration agents nationwide would resist any attempts by the EC to diminish transparency in the voter registration process.

“Our agents must activate the party’s super hi-tech application systems to transmit all serial numbers of BVR kits in their districts and electoral areas to the National Elections and IT Directorate of the party, with or without the approval of the EC,” he stated.

Asiedu Nketia extended an invitation to Chiefs, opinion leaders, and faith-based organizations to join their call for increased transparency and fairness, essential for peaceful elections.

“Finally, let me use this opportunity to repeat our call to all CSOs, Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, and Faith-based Organizations to join us to demand more transparency and fairness, which is a necessary pre-condition for peaceful elections,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the EC has rejected the NDC’s request for the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits used in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration.

It said the move is dangerous as it is never done in the history of Ghana's elections.