Covid-19: Nigeria Records 12 More Deaths With 416 New Cases

Nigeria has recorded additional 12 coronavirus deaths.

This brings its toll from 287 to 299.

It has also recorded 416 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

That has pushed its confirmed cases to 10,578.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made this known in a tweet on Monday night, June 1, 2020.

It says 3,122 people have been discharged so far.

The Center has therefore reiterated its call for Nigerians to take personal responsibility of their health.

Below is the breakdown of new cases

Lagos-192

Edo-41

Rivers-33

Kaduna-30

Kwara-23

Nasarawa-18

Borno-17

FCT-14

Oyo-10

Katsina-7

Abia-5

Delta-5

Adamawa-4

Kano-4

Imo-3

Ondo-3

Benue-2

Bauchi-2

Ogun-2

Niger-1

