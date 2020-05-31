Beware Of Cyber Attacks Amid COVID-19---IT Consultant

The effect of the latest COVID-19 pandemic has been felt through organizations and industries across the globe. Every company like Google and Facebook has asked workers to operate from home. Most businesses in Ghana are now switching operations online.

Hackers are advancing, and are now using various types of schemes to trick naive victims. Some hackers are now creating fake LinkedIn and Facebook accounts of prominent people in society like parliamentarians, company managers, etc.

Online operating companies have their drawbacks which include cyber threats.

Mr. Eric Appiah, an IT consultant, and a Harvard Trained Entrepreneur, has cautioned companies to use these safe online practices to prevent cybercriminals from hacking their data, including passwords, credit card information, mobile money pins, etc.

1. Change your passwords regularly

It is fairly common knowledge that default passwords should always be tailored to the individual users. Nevertheless, the complexity of the password in terms of multiple numbers, case-sensitive characters and random symbols is just the first line of defense.

Usernames and passwords are the key for a hacker to the operating system of your company, so keep Internet hackers away by updating your own username and password, and login details for employees on a monthly or even weekly basis. It may be a pain but the time is worth it

2. Take a look at the Spyware (Invest in Antivirus)

Take a lesson from the Trojans and don't let the horse through the front door of your company until viruses and other malicious software have been tested. It's easy to upgrade your anti-virus and anti-spyware programs and it only takes a minute.

Installing a network firewall is another way to prevent hackers from creeping into your place of business. By monitoring incoming and outgoing network traffic, it is easier to say if there are any threats which make it into the operating system of your company.

3. Restrict access and block unauthorized websites

Limiting access to some electronic information decreases the risk of a security breach, so ensuring that only the correct people have access to certain data is a safe practice.

Likewise, blocking those sites from access will diminish the risk of viruses and spyware carrying sites being accessed within the network of your company.

He advises Practicing online security on a daily basis to ensure your business is stable, keep hackers at bay, and make sure the cyberspace of your company is safe and sound.