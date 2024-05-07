ModernGhana logo
07.05.2024

Protect tour ATM card against electronic fraud — Online safety advocate warns

In a bid to prevent online fraud in today's technology age, account owners have been warned against giving their ATM card to strangers.

The warning was issued in a statement by the CEO and publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, during an online safety awareness broadcast which took place on Saturday at Internet Safety Magazine office, Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, "Fraud prevention is our personal responsibility. Educating ourselves with cybercrime prevention tips is no longer optional but very important to our daily life, especially in today's digital age where cybercrime is an issue of great concern."

Onadipe said: "The use of online platforms for financial transactions, especially the use of ATM card for cash withdrawal and payment of goods or services has become part of our daily life because of its convenience."

"However, we must be very cautious of how we handle the ATM card so as to avoid becoming victims of fraud or suspects of fraud cases.

"Your ATM card is your personal property. So, do whatever you can to reduce your vulnerability by protecting it from getting to wrong people that can use it for criminal purposes.

"Be informed that the safest way you can protect your ATM card is to prevent it from getting to wrong people," he added.

