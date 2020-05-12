Korle Bu Appreciates GUPC For The Donation Of PPEs

Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber has donated a consignment of PPE to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to help protect the doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel on the frontline in the fight against the Coronavirus.

PPE has become essential for frontline healthcare workers all over the world and is in short supply in many parts of the world given the high demand for it. The items will go a long way to protect Ghanaian frontline healthcare workers who are doing all in their power to provide support and treatment to COVID Patients.

The items donated include Surgical Masks, Disposable Gloves, Disposable Gowns, Disposable Coveralls, Protective Goggles, Shoe Covers, Head Covers, Face Shield, Croc Slippers and Wellington Boots.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the head of the Department of Medicine who is also the COVID lead clinician in charge of case management, Dr. Patrick Adjei, said the items could not have come at a more opportune time.

He expressed the hospital’s appreciation to the Upstream Petroleum Chamber and said the Infectious diseases unit would benefit immensely from the comprehensive range of PPE provided them.

Presenting the items, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Mr. David Ampofo said “COVID19 has really turned every aspect of life on its head and requires the collaborative effort of all stakeholders to successfully reduce the incidence of the disease. He said “the oil and gas industry is a leader in the area of health and safety” and was happy to be able to support the government's efforts at combating COVID 19.

The membership of the Chamber includes Tullow Ghana Ltd, Kosmos Energy, Anardarko Ghana, Aker Energy Ghana Ltd, Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd, ENI Ghana, MODEC Production Services Ghana JV, Subsea 7 Volta Contractors Ltd, AGM Petroleum Ghana, and Cirrus Energy Ltd.

The Upstream Chamber represents the shared interests of companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production as well as oil field services in the country.