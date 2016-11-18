Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
VVIP Reunites With Kennis Music Group

By Daily Guide
VVIP
VVIP

Multiple award-winning music group VVIP has reunited with Kennis Music Group in Nigeria through a new contract with the music label.

The partnership is to further strengthen the group to become one of Africa's best as well as promote it on the international market.

Kennis music was responsible for making the group formerly known as VIP a household name in Nigeria.

VVIP member, Reggie Rockstone, explained that Kennis music was doing well on the Ghanaian and Nigerian music market, hence VVIP's decision to work with the leading music label.

The music label has worked with some of the biggest music icons in Nigeria, including 2 Face, Tony Tetuila, among others.

Kennis Music some years back managed the promotion of VIP's hit album, 'Ahum Ka Womu' in Nigeria, produced by Ghana-based Goodies Music Productions.

VVIP recently won the awards for Best African Group and Best Music Video at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA 2016). This has brought a lot of attention to the group from the new generation and those who already know 'VIP'.

VVIP has launched its new music project dubbed 'VVIP Awards' featuring Stonebwoy, directed by Pascal AKA.

