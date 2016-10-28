Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Vimbai Stuns in New Photos as She Celebrates BET Hosting Gig

By Queen MoRemi

Media personality, actress, model, and producer, Miss Vimbai Mutinhiri, is having such an amazing year.

She’s got lots of exciting new projects in the works, and one of them is being chosen to host the special LFDW edition of the BET A-List show, which is the channel’s newest show about pop culture and all things trending. The show is really all about celebrating Pan-African excellence.

Reaching over 100 million households across the world, BET is one of the foremost global entertainment platforms.

Check out Vimbai’s beautiful new photos below: *insert photos*

Photographer: Prince Meyson
MUA: Anita Brows (using Miss Vimbai Beauty Lashes)

