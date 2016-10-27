Araba Sey Ready To Take Over The Fashion And Modelling Industry

The Fashion and Modelling industry in Ghana is gradually gaining grounds with the likes Victoria Micheals, Roselyn Ashkar, Berlinda Baido and others representing the country creditably on the international market with their participation in several international fashion shows.

One young lady who is also doing extremely well in the modelling industry (specifically photo modelling) is Esther Araba Sey, a former delegate of just ended Miss Malaika 2016.

In an interview with enewsgh, the model reveals about her attraction to the camera: “I have always wanted to be a model. I studied Textiles and Fashion because I wanted to go into full-time modelling. The modelling and fashion industry is gradually picking up. Ghanaians are gradually getting to understand our profession as models but…initially my parents were against it because it wasn’t a job that people really appreciate but with time they’ve understood what I want to do.”

Answering a question on her take on the Ghanaian modeling industry She laments; “the Ghanaian modelling industry lacks a lot, especially when you compare it with other countries. Models are not respected in Ghana. A lot of my colleagues in modelling industry also have to engage in unfortunate activities to get opportunities in modelling.”

Araba has worked with international photographers like Steve Ababio, Bob Pixel, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Francis Atsuvi among others.

She has already worked with brands like Stanbic Bank, GTP, Rush Energy Drink as well as Bajaaj (Nigeria). She cites Victoria Micheals and Naomi Campbell are her role models and is also winner of the Face of KNUST pageant.

She also recently took an award for Most Influential Student Female Model at the just ended 2016 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards.

