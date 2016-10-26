Emmanuella, Mark Angel, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & Anne Kansiime For 2016 Afrikafest UK

Nigeria’s most popular kid Comedian, Emmanuella and Mark Angel are set to share platform with revered African Legends, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Eddie Kadi and Anne Kansiime (Africa’s Queen of Comedy) at the 2016 edition of the Afrikafest UK one of the biggest music festivals taking place this year, and also the biggest platform for artists from various entertainment industries to unite on one stage to display their passion of music and comedy.

AfrikaFest UK which will be held on 19th November, 2017 at the Copperbox Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Longwill be hosted by legendary international comedian, Eddie Kadi.

South Africa’s Yvonne Chaka Chaka, main headliner for the festival will thrill fans to her songs with live band, the night set to be an evening of fine traditional influence sounds of South African. In 2012 Yvonne was awarded the World Economic Forum WEF Crystal Award in Davos, becoming the first African woman to be recognized for using her powerful voice to bring about social change. She also remains a dedicated Roll Back Malaria Ambassador since her backing vocalist, Phumzile Ntuli died of the disease in 2004.

Anne Kansiime who was recently ranked among 100 Most Influential Young Africans, and the undisputed Africa’s Queen of Comedy will get the ribs of audience cracking as she partners with Emmanuella and Mark Angel to set a new standard for Comedy Globally.

Other artists for concert include: Mc Bonde and DJ Giddie & Deejay Mkhukhwini.

The Concert will be a brilliant collection iconic songs that Fans all over the world know and love. Her music reflects her creative force, love of Humanity and remarkable talent in a way that bespeaks her years of dedication to a life in music and Humanitarian work.

Johnson Mujungu, lead organizer of the event, called on fans to come support artistes billed for the night to enjoy their inimitable and distinctive performances which will help groom more African talents.

“Come support and enjoy her inimitable and distinctive warm alto voice and help us build the Africa we want and need”, says Johnson Mujungu, leader event organizer