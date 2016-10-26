New Music: Right Word - Qsfkelly G2 [@Qsfkelly]

Faith Kelly Saidu-Simon, popularly know as QsfKelly G2, was born 7th March in the 80's in Delta state, Nigeria. She is a Pop, RnB and Hiphop singer, who was once a Model-Fashonista before moving on to music to deliver positive messages. QSF stands for "Qualitified-Swaggalicious-Fashionista.

Her father Saidu Dogo Made is of Hausa origin and her Mother D. Akingbade is a "Yoruba-Uhrobo woman". That makes her a three Tribal Lady. Which we can actually referred as "Yoruba-Hausa-Uhrobo lady" Or should we call her WaZoBia? Lol.

QSFKelly attended Holy Child in Sapele and moved to Winners College Akure, Ondo State where she completed her Secondary Education and moved to Europe to complete her education where she obtained a degree in Marketing.

She started singing in the church as a child in the children choir and then graduated to adult choir where are mom was also a member but Qsfkelly was then made a conductor to the adult choir. As a kid growing up, she started dancing at the age of 8 to all kinds of music in parties most especially Shina Peters' Afro juju beat. And in school she is always the leading team of dancers and as a teen in her secondary education, she joined the break dancers and the Igbo cultural group dancers and later start up a best singers group in her class.

In 2009/2010 she won as the Queen in the DanceHallQueen Competition in Munich Germany. She actually wrote and record her first song in 2008. Singing for her was also her second best "know how" thing.

RIGHT WORD is her new single, a song that instructs everyone of us to always ensure to use positive encouraging words always, in our lives and in our interaction with others.

DOWNLOAD: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/140691

Produced, mixed & mastered by Zino J.

Lyrics Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEtuG985seU

