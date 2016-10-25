Timaya Declares Ycee “Rising King” at 3 Thrones Concert

Popular dancehall-reggae singer Timaya crowned Tinny Entertainment signee; Ycee as the “Rising King” during the monarchical-themed concert ‘3 Thrones’ held on Sunday, October 23, 2016 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos.

Ycee had delivered an outstanding performance which included a live band; sending the crowd into an instant frenzy. Shortly after his performance while still on stage, Egberi Papa 1 joined Ycee and commended him for his unequivocal effort and contribution to the music industry – before proceeding to present a seemingly royal artifact to the rapper.

Ycee expressed his gratitude to the organizers of ‘3 Thrones’; describing the moment as honourable to him.

A slew of other talented artistes delivered stellar performances, including Naomi Mac, Pepenazi, Illbliss, Yung6ix, Dice Ailes and a host of others.

Watch the excerpt from the full video below:







Timaya And Ycee 2





Timaya And Ycee 4





Timaya And Ycee