Communications Minister, Omane Boamah says President John Mahama has not paid celebrities who have publicly endorsed his re-election bid.

According to him, the celebrities have taken the decision out of their one free will with no influence from the presidency or the governing party, National Democratic Congress.

“The NDC is not paying anyone for endorsements. They are endorsing the president and doing everything for free,” Dr Omane Boamah told Joy FM's Super Morning Show host, Kojo Yankson.

The NDC and President Mahama’s campaign has received an outpouring of endorsements from some celebrities in the country.

These celebrities – John Dumelo, Mzbel, Mr Beautiful, Papa Nii, Abeiku Santana, Bukom Banku, Ayitey Powers, Joel Akcah, among others – have been seen on several campaign platforms with the president and other members of the NDC urging their followers to vote and retain the NDC in power for a record third term.

Although many people in the entertainment industry seem to be against the act, the celebrities are not perturbed.

John Dumelo pictured with his new car

A number of the celebrities have been seen in photographs shared on social media platforms driving brand new luxurious vehicles. There are suspicions that these vehicles were given to them by the government in exchange for the endorsements.

Singer Mzbel with President Mahama

But Dr Omane Boamah said the presidency knows nothing about these vehicles.

As far as he is concerned, these celebrities have not been given any form of payment for the role they are playing in the NDC’s campaign.

“To the best of my knowledge we have not given them anything for the role they are playing for the president,” he stressed.

Boxers, Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers

The Minister said the NDC is on the path to victory and with or without the celebrity endorsements, his party will win the December polls and secure a second and final term for president Mahama.

“The silent majority will matter more during the polls than those who are showing up and declaring their stance for the president and the NDC.”

He called on the public to refrain from victimising people who declare their support for a particular political party.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]