RTP Awards 2016: Celebrity Fanzone Wins TV Entertainment Show Of The Year

Ghana’s most influential celebrity and lifestyle show, Celebrity Fanzone on Viasat1 was adjudged the Entertainment Show of the Year in Ghana at the Radio and Television Personality Awards last Saturday.

The show which has regular co-hosts; Akosua Hanson, Jessica Opare Saforo and Chantelle Asante, has over the past one year evolved to become a strong brand for promoting social justice, celebrating achievers in Ghana and also discussing very relevant social issues that affect millions in the country and around the world.

Co- Producer of the show Barima Adu–Gyimah expressed his appreciation for the award and thanked all who voted for the show.

“Thanks to everyone who voted for Celebrity Fanzone. This is actually the first time we've been nominated since the show's inception about a year and a half ago and we're glad that we were able to bring it home.”

He also thanked the men behind the production of the show for their hard work and emphasized how the award will go a long way to motivate the team.

“We have a terrific crew who ensure that the show is nothing but excellent on a regular basis. This is a well-deserved pat on the back that will motivate every member of the team to work harder so we retain this award.”

Celebrity Fanzone, since its inception, has also hosted so many stars in Ghana, notably; KSM, Reggie Rockstone, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Michelle Hammond, Stonebwoy, EL, KwabenaKwabena and many others.

Viasat1, Your Number 1 Entertainer, dominated the 6th edition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards picking five awards during the night.

Co-host of This Morning, Kokui Selormey Hanson grabbed two awards for TV Morning Show Host of the Year and TV Female Presenter of the Year, while Viasat1 News’ Nana Ekua AsantebaMensah received an award for TV Female Newscaster of the Year.

Viasat1 News beat stiff competition to win its premier award for TV News Programme of the Year.

The annual RTP Awards recognises and awards excellence in radio and television in Ghana. The 2016 edition of the awards was hosted by comedian DKB and witnessed performances from Shatta Wale, Kwadee, SP Kofi Sarpong, Eshun and Selecta.