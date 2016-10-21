Jay Z Is First Rapper To Be Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of Fame

New York, NY – Jay Z has been nominated for the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2017, the Associated Press reports. If inducted, the mogul would become the first rapper to enter the esteemed music organization.

Jay is the first Hip Hop artist to be nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which songwriters become eligible for after writing hits for 20 years. Jigga's 1996 album Reasonable Doubt began his trek into superstardom where he'd release favorable hits such as “Hard Knock Life,” “Empire State Of Mind” and “Big Pimpin',” among many others. The LP celebrated its 20th anniversary in June.

Other nominees in the running for the Songwriters Hall of Fame include George Michael, Madonna, Bryan Adams, Vince Gill, Babyface, Max Martin and Kool & the Gang .

After voters turn in their official ballots in November, the 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held June 15 in New York City.

-hiphopdx