Still basking on the euphoria of his recently released music video, ‘Adura’; Dinho returns with another single, titled “Badder Than.”

“Badder Than” further solidifies the mark Dinho left in the hearts of his fans and established him as a versatile talent who can dazzle on any genre of music.

Unlike “Adura”which was coined from gospel lyrics and rendered on slow beat, “Badder Than” is a dancehall jam that inculcated the reggae feel to pleasure music lovers and listeners.

“Badder Than was produced, mixed and mastered by Dicey who produced Sean Tizzle's hit,“Bottlez.”Dicey has produced for the likes of Dammy Krane, Seriki and more A-list acts in the industry.

