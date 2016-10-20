No Amount Of Insults Will Stop Me From Supporting Prez Mahama - Tracy

Kumawood actress cum movie producer, Tracy Boakye, is unfazed by insults hurled at her for publicly supporting the ruling National Democratic Party (NDC) and its flag bearer, President John Dramani Mahama for another four year term in office at the December 7 polls.

She subsequently psyched herself up for possible criticisms and insults from all fronts when she publicly promised to do all she she can to help the president succeed recently.

Indeed, the insults started hitting her hard after she was seen in a photograph with the president together with a colleague actress, Gloria Kani recently.

And making nonsense of the attacks on her, Tracey clad in NDC party colours mounted the podium in Kumasi last Saturday as one of the speakers at the launch of the Ashanti Region campaign of the NDC.

Addressing the jam-packed crowd at the Kumasi Jubilee Park, she promised the supporters she was sticking with President Mahama to propagate " the good works of JM".

"I have been threatened and confronted on several occasions but I now know that the insults have mixed with my blood," she said.

The criticisms, she said, had rather toughen her and she was very poised to step up her campaign and appealed to the youth to vote massively for President Mahama.

Tracy was accompanied by her friend and colleague actors, Gloria Kani, Sylvester Agyapong among other actors who were all supportive of the “JM Toaso” move.

Tracy said the creative arts industry under the leadership of President Mahama, had seen a massive boost such as the GH¢ 1,000,000 fund given to the industry last November.

According to her, the nearly completed $298 million Kejetia/ Central Market project was enough to turn the fortunes of Kumasi around.

She added that Kumasi was not a strong hold of any political party, and called on the teeming youth to find hope in the NDC government.

Since she openly announced her endorsement,Tracy has damned the consequences and joined a litany of local celebrities such as of John Dumelo, Ola Micheal, Mzbel and others who are actively campaigning for President Dramani Mahama and NDC ahead of this year’s general election.