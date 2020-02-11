CEO Of National Food Buffer Stock Company Honoured

Listen to article

The Management of the Voiceless Media and Consult have honoured the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Food Buffer Stock Company Alhaji Abdul-Hanan Wahab Aludiba for turning an organisation which was virtually defunct into a promising enterprise.

Speaking at a brief but colourful ceremony at the offices of the Ghana National Food Buffer Stock Company in Accra,

Chief Akilu Sayibu of the Voiceless Media and Consult praised the Chief Executive Officer and his Management for bringing hope and renewed vibrancy to their organisation which was heavily unattractive in the recent past.

He indicated that the Voiceless Media had taken notice of the many employment and ready market that the organisation was offering to farmers and its efforts in supervising and supplying quality Ghanaian food products to all public boarding Senior High Schools in the Country.

"Your commitment and dedication to see to the success of your organisation is acknowledged and recognized by team Voiceless" Chief Akilu Sayibu stated.

The Voiceless Media also praised Alhaji Abdul-Hanan Wahab Aludiba for his services to his community and disclosed that a recent visit to Bawku in the Upper East Region by team Voiceless revealed that the Buffer Stock CEO was providing various support in the areas of education, health and community development to his people and encouraged him to keep up his good works whilst urging others to emulate such positive attributes of the Buffer Stock CEO.

Present at the award ceremony were representatives from the Voiceless Media led by Chief Akilu Sayibu and the Management of the GNFBS.