16.10.2019 Beauty & Fashion

Imaatu's Latest Campaign "She Is" is totally beyond!

By News Desk
Imaatu’s #SHEIS collection was created for every woman as the pieces paint femininity strong and fragile at the same time. A wardrobe for women all around the globe.

Deliberately chosen non-color fabrics, dog-tooth check and animal prints, combined with Adire fabrics, hand made by students of the Nigerian Association of the Blind, which adds spice to the collection giving it a strong silhouette.

"She Is" her story in every way shape and form -
Sophisticated - Heroine - Emotional - Immortal - Soul!

Credits
Designs - @imaatufashion
Photography - @stefan_gergely
Model - @annaomaya
Publicist - @moafricapr

1016201995206-g30n1r5edx-bowBow

1016201995207-qulxoca443-adireAdire

1016201995207-m6htk8v331-dopeDope

1016201995209-13041q5dcw-flyFly

Fly CloseFly Close

KimonoKimono

1016201995212-m6htl8w331-maseeMasee

1016201995213-txobredq5l-sheisSheis

1016201995214-j4eq276ggb-snowSnow

ViolanteViolante

Violante1Violante1

