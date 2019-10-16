Imaatu's Latest Campaign "She Is" is totally beyond!

Imaatu’s #SHEIS collection was created for every woman as the pieces paint femininity strong and fragile at the same time. A wardrobe for women all around the globe.

Deliberately chosen non-color fabrics, dog-tooth check and animal prints, combined with Adire fabrics, hand made by students of the Nigerian Association of the Blind, which adds spice to the collection giving it a strong silhouette.

"She Is" her story in every way shape and form -

Sophisticated - Heroine - Emotional - Immortal - Soul!

Credits

Designs - @imaatufashion

Photography - @stefan_gergely

Model - @annaomaya

Publicist - @moafricapr

Bow

Adire

Dope

Fly

Fly Close

Kimono

Masee

Sheis

Snow

Violante