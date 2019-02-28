Try This Delicious Mango Frozen Yogurt At Home

Everybody loves ice cream from children to adults. It’s a refreshing and healthy way to cool off on some hot days and better still celebrate with loved ones. Ice cream isn’t just about treating yourself to something tasty. Ice cream can become healthy when made the right one.

The right way would be using fruits that contain vitamins and minerals. Today we would be looking at one interesting type of dessert and you can attempt it at home. That is Mango frozen yogurt. I'm certain most of us know about it, however, this is for individuals who wanna have a go at something new.

Ingredients Needed

Honey

Lemon Juice

Coconut milk

Procedure

As a matter of first importance, you pour the coconut milk, lemon squeeze, and honey into a blender and mix. The coconut milk helps in the mixing procedure as it has a great deal of water in it, and the honey here fills in as sugar and surface enhancer for the dessert. Ensure to blend until you get that smooth paste.

When you have finished with the mixing procedure; cautiously empty the blend into a plastic compartment or bowel.

Ensure the container is properly covered and placed in the freezer to cool. Enable it for 3 to 4 hours max If it takes longer than time, scooping may be troublesome.

When frozen, now you have a reviving and tasty mango frozen yogurt.

Bring it out and leave it to defrost for a couple of minutes, then you would now be able to start to scoop the solidified frozen yogurt.