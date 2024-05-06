Be strong and of a good courage this second quarter

06.05.2024 LISTEN

I. BELOVED IN THE LORD in the second quarter of the year we must demonstrate the power of determination, maintain our focus and most often be courageous to face obstacles and challenges. We cannot achieve life's ambitions without being courageous. Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” These comforting words can apply to all of us as we seek to live a good life and overcome our own unique challenges. Let us be strong even in the midst of the storm. It is time to be strong and of good courage when we face life’s uncertainties and when friends reject us.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, so Nehemiah and the people with him built the wall, and the entire wall was joined together up to half its height, for the people had a mind to work. In spite of the difficulties, strong opposition, discouragement, and obstacles before us, we must have a strong mind to work. We must resist the enemies and they flee from us. Strong determination through the power of Christ Jesus is the weapon to overcome the world. What are your fears? Are you facing the tidal waves of life? Are you afraid of loneliness? Are you brokenhearted? Whatever be it there is a solution and there is a way out for you. Don’t give up, seek for solution through Jesus Christ.

III. MY DEAR SISTERS AND BROTHERS IN CHRIST, they shall attempt to curse us, but they will not succeed. They will try to put fear into us, but be thou courageous, for God is with us. For those that are with us are more than those with them. Child of God never give up because of the enchantment of Balaks, present your case before JEHOVAH, and the God who answers by fire, will speak on your behalf. Don't give up your faith because you see a Balak with men and women of power plotting evil against you. God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good? TUNE OFF FROM THE CHANNELS OF MEN OF THE WORLD, TUNE IN TO GOD'S CHANNELS.

IV. BELOVED, praise be unto our God, for a Balaam the prophet who has been engaged to curse you, says: Behold I have received commandment to bless: and I hath blessed, and I cannot reverse it. You shall be blessed in your going out and you shall be blessed in your coming in from this day forth. For the Lord our God is with us, this is DIVINE PROPHETIC DECLARATION sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve to the Brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Surely there is no enchantment against me, neither is there any divination against me that shall prosper.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE BREAKTHROUGH - And Balak said unto Balaam, neither curse them at all nor bless them at all.

PRAYER: It shall be an error to attempt to curse me, for the God I serve will turn it into an equal measure, press down, shaking together, and running over blessings for me. God shall use anyone who attempts to curse me as a tool for great TESTIMONIES to glorify His Name through the power of Christ Jesus I pray AMEN.

REF: Nehemiah 4:8

Joshua 1:9

Numbers 23:1-30

