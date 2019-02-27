True Protection 3

Memory Verse: Matthew 28:20 NLT

"Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

The presence of the Lord is the greatest blessing any true child of God can enjoy. When God decides to bless any man, He gives His presence to that man. The presence of God in that man changes every circumstance in the life of the man. We can see that in the life of Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, Hannah, Esther and so many men who took the decision to walk with God.

In the last part of our scripture today, the Lord is promising us of His ever-presence with us. Understanding that God is with us gives us the confidence to confront the battles of life.

God's presence signifies His glory. The believer needs the glory of God in every step of life. The glory of God serves as a covering for us. In the life and ministry of our Lord Jesus, there were a countless number of times the Jews carried stones to end His life, but because His life is glory, at every point in time, they were unable to carry out their evil agenda. Today, understand that as a carrier of God's glory you will not be destroyed before your time.

The gospel kept emphasizing that His time was not up so they could not do Him evil as they planned. By God's grace, I speak as a servant of the Lord that, no evil shall stop your speed in life. You will conquer on every side. Where others go and fail, you will go and will succeed. The glory and the hand of the Lord are upon your life and you will fulfill destiny in Jesus mighty name.

The Jews after they left Egypt had the opportunity to walk in the glory of God. No wonder they saw such great miracles. The are some theologians that say there was no red sea. Well for me, since God kept making reference to dividing the red sea for them to go through it. I understand my own red sea will be divided for me to make progress. Not even the sea can harm you. No evil shall befall you. Glorify the Lord today for your great breakthrough on every side.

Make sure at every point in time you are walking in the presence of God.

Remain blessed.

27/02/18