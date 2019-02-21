Libido - what is it and how to increase it

Libido is the sexual desire that is part of the instinct of the human being but that can be influenced by physical or emotional issues and, therefore, may be increased or decreased in some people in certain phases of life.

The hormones that control libido are testosterone in men and estrogen in women, so in certain periods of the month, it is normal for women to have more or less sexual interest. Usually, women have increased libido during their fertile period.

Several factors can cause a lack of libidos such as stress, anxiety, relationships problems and the use of medications. It is essential to identify the cause so that the necessary measures can be taken to increase sexual desire.

How to increase libido

To increase libido, it is vital to identify the cause of the lack of it so that the necessary measures can be taken. In case the lack of libido is due to the use of medications, it is recommended to talk with the doctor to try to replace the medication with another that does not cause this side effect.

Some tips that may be useful to increase libido are to improve food by consuming more foods that improve blood circulation such as tuna, onion, salmon, sardines, mango, strawberry, kiwi and chia seeds, so blood passes more easily inside the blood vessels facilitating arousal.

When the person went through some emotional trauma that could have affected their libido, the best solution is to seek treatment with a psychoanalyst so that all emotional causes are solved and the sexual desire can re-emerge. Combating anxiety and stress also help increase libido, as well as the practice of physical activities.

Low libido causes.

The lack of libido can be caused due to the decrease in the hormones that control sexual desire and other factors such as:

Use of contraceptive pills;

Use of the contraceptive implant (Implanon);

Emotional traumas;

Diseases such as anemia, cirrhosis, and hypothyroidism:

Stress, anxiety or depression;

Sexual impotence;

Menopause;

Pain during sexual intercourse;

Lack of testosterone in man;

Relationship problems

Use of medications such as anxiolytics, some antihypertensive drugs, and antidepressants.

In women, the lack of libido can also be caused by the difficulty in reaching orgasm or becoming aroused, which makes intimate contact difficult due to the lack of lubrication in the vagina causing pain during intercourse.