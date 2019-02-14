Singing The Right Way

Memory Verse: Colossians 3:16 NIV

"Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts."

Songs are usually the expressions of people in whatever circumstances they find themselves in a particular time. In the midst of euphoria individuals generally, express their mood or feelings by singing melodies of gratitude and similarly in times of pain and calamity the same expressions based on the circumstances.

When we read the book of Psalms, David expressed himself in many times through the songs he composed and sang to God. In times of war and distress, David for the most part openly petitions God through songs.

The believer is reproved to sing songs of melodies to God with appreciation in their heart. We must also understand that one can sing songs of praises, but without gratitude in the heart. That’s an error. The position of the heart of the believer must show gratitude towards God, irrespective of the circumstances surrounding the believer. Through songs, we preach Christ to others. Songs inspire and lift up the faith of believers.

Also, the songs we sing must be from the Spirit. Anytime the Holy Spirit inspires a song, it ministers to the hearers and builds up faith. May the grace of our God, keep us on point in our endeavors. Pray to God for the kind of heart that remains grateful even when there are circumstances. Have a blessed day today.

Remain blessed.

14/02/19