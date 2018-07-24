Six Ways To Use Aloe Vera As A Beauty Product

Aloe vera is now a popular beauty product in both its natural and its processed form. Its antibacterial, soothing properties make it perfect for a variety of cures, and it’s gentle on sensitive skin. It’s packed with vitamins, enzymes, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants such as vitamins A, C and E, B12, folic acid, and choline. Jumia, the online store you can store, highlights ways to use Aloe vera as a beauty product.

Deal with dandruff

Mix a lemon juice with pure aloe vera gel and use it as a hair mask. Apply the mask to the roots of your hair and let it sit for 30 mins before you wash off.

Razor burn

Aloe vera is the best remedy to get rid of razor burn. The cooling properties of aloe vera help soothe the razor burn immediately. You can apply Aloe vera gel on the affected places; it also works as an aftershave agent.

Stretch marks

The healing and soothing properties of Aloe vera is effective in getting rid of stretch marks. It will facilitate cell growth that helps in the reduction of stretch marks . Apply pure Aloe vera gel and massage it daily over the affected skin.

For wrinkles treatment

The Aloe vera plant contains malic acid that helps reduce wrinkles by improving the elasticity of your skin and keep your skin hydrated.

Aloe vera hair growth

One of the most effective hair growth tips is to use Aloe vera. Massage this beauty product into your scalp. Leave it on for an hour and then rinse with warm water for growing amazing long hair.

Sunburn remedy

Grab an ice cube tray and fill it in with Aloe gel and freeze. These Aloe vera ice cubes are great after too much sun exposure and bug bites. They provide extra relief from pain, redness, inflammation or itching. Applying the cooling Aloe vera cubes to the bug bites or sunburn is definitely a relaxing and soothing experience.