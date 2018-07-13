10 Things Women Do When Cheating In A Relationship

Photo culled from Blackloveadvice.com

#1. If She’s Nagging You Non-Stop, Something Might Be Up.

When she is pointing out every tiny imperfection in the relationship, she might be looking for grounds to break up to be with someone else.

#2. A Sudden New Friend Might Be A Sign.

If you see unease on her face when she’s telling you about a new person in her life, it might mean something fishy is going on.

#3. A Sudden Interest In Your Day To Day Routine.

If she is constantly inquiring about your routine, it might be because she wants to work out a rendezvous without you knowing what’s going on.

#4. When She Seems To Be Preoccupied, She Might Be Thinking About Someone Else.

When you chat with her and she doesn’t seem like she’s in the room, she might be mentally lost somewhere, thinking about the possibility of a new relationship.

#5. When Confronted, She Stays Silent.

If you straight up ask her about cheating, she might redirect the conversation. She may also go silent, an indicator that something might be going on.

#6. If She’s Hiding Her Phone, Things Might Be Going South.

It could be because she doesn’t want her romantic messages from another to get discovered. Any sort of sneaky behavior like this is a sign.

#7. She’s Not Interested In Romance Anymore.

When sex or intimacy takes a back seat, things might be getting more intense in her other relationship. While breaks in $ex are normal, you’ll know when things are really getting weird.

#8. She Pays More Attention To Her Phone Than You.

Take, for instance, going out to dinner. If she’s hardly speaking and instead going for her phone and social media, it might be because she’s no longer interested — or she’s interacting with someone else.

#9. She Suddenly Got A Lot Busier.

At one point in time, the weekends meant that you’d be spending time together. But lately, it seems something more important to her comes up each week. That new thing might be a threat to your relatio ship.

#10. She’s Buying New Clothes Often.

If your girl goes into makeover mode, you’re going to want to take notice. Perhaps she’s planning to makeover her relationship as well.