Beware! Canada Does Not Have A Canadian Visa Lottery

Certain webpages advertising a 2018 Canada Visa Lottery Application are leading international visitors to our website, CanadaVisa.com.

Please note that Canadavisa.com is in no way associated with those websites, which are misleading because the Government of Canada does not issue visas through a lottery, and the promised application form does not exist.

Canadavisa.com is run by the Canadian immigration law firm Campbell, Cohen, a private company with 35 years experience assisting clients who want to immigrate to Canada.

