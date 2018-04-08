This Ghanaian Police Man Who Drove A Citizen All The Way Home Because He Was Sleepy Is A Star

This week I would say has been a shining one for the Ghana Police Service.

This assertion is based on two separate accounts shared on social media.

The public has consistently lashed out at the Ghana Police Service for corruption and also for acting in ways they deemed unprofessional.

From social media posts to public discourses, the police have been condemned for engaging in one act or the other as if there aren’t good nuts among them.

Recently, the police were dogged in allegations of having a hand in the mysterious death of an aeronautic engineer whose lifeless body was discovered between Akroso and Asuboa with bullet wounds after his car was seized by the police.

As investigations into the murder controversy is underway, I would like to shift attention to two police men who took their job to a whole new level.

A Facebook user by name Clarence Clark had his perception about Ghana Police altered.

This happened when he was fatigued after working Uber for hours.

After a long Uber duty, he was extremely exhausted in the night so couldn’t drive himself home. He parked to relax around 11pm and within a matter of seconds he had crossed to the sleep world.

A police patrol car woke him up and after narrating his ordeal to them, one of them with tag name, Ebenezer Cudjoe offered to drive him home.

“Trust me, this police man drove me all the way from Airport residential area to my place at Oyarifa, Special Ice. I gave him Gh100 from the Uber sales and he accepted with smiles. Charley this man has changed mentality towards the Ghana Police,” he narrated.

In a related development, another Facebook user, Naa Abeka couldn’t hide her admiration and appreciation for the Ghana Police Service, precisely the Sowutuom Patrol Team.

She narrated how the Police responded quickly (within12 minutes), when she reported of an emergency at her mom’s residence.

“We called 191 and within 12 minutes the police patrol team were there to cause arrest. Keep up the good work,” she said.

