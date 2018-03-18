Ghana’s Spark With Singapore; The Good And The Bad

Photo credit - Shutterstock

I don’t know if I’m not keenly following international news but stories about Ghana-Singapore relations is not something you wake up to.

Ghanaian stories are often tied to countries like the US, UK, Nigeria, Canada just to name few. However, this week was different as two major stories emerged about Ghana and Singapore:

The first story was an amazing one as a Ghanaian Information Communication Technology (ICT) teacher put Ghana on the international map.

The teacher, Richard Appiah Akoto attended a Microsoft Education Exchange Programme in Singapore after his picture teaching students ICT on a blackboard went viral.

Akoto who uses Owura Kwadwo Hottish on Facebook became an internet sensation Worldwide for his ingenuity and has received laptops and desktops from individuals and various institutions to facilitate teaching and learning in his school.

Our joy was cut short after disheartening news about Ghana trickled down from Singapore. A Ghanaian man was executed for drug trafficking.

The 39 year-old man, Agbozo according to local news was executed on March 9th, 2017 after he failed on his clemency plea.

Agboso according to graphic.com.gh, had travelled from Accra to Dubai before heading to Singapore in 2013.