Get Your Relationship Back On Track After A Rocky Journey With 6 Steps

Photo credit - Shutterstolck

Tip 1: Boost your sex life.

Let’s start here because I believe that having a satisfying sex life is such an important element to building a strong relationship.

And most experts agree.

But unfortunately, at some point or another, most people have to face the downsides of living together and changing their spontaneous moments of intimacy into boring routines.

To avoid the negative effects of this you have to put your mind to work and come up with creative ways to spice things up .

You can buy some sexy outfits, put on some high heels, light some aroma candles, play some mood music and surprise your boyfriend when he arrives home from work. Or you could even try role playing.

There are literally thousands of moves you can try and things you can buy that will significantly improve your sex life and bring you two closer. There are even things you can do to make him sexually obsessed with you without even touching him .

It all boils down to this: When things are going right in the bedroom it relieves some of the tension in the relationship, and when things are going wrong in the bedroom it adds to the stress your union is under.

Tip 2: Remember we all stumble. Every one of us…

This is one of the most important tips you should bear in mind whenever your relationship hits a rough patch.

Nobody is perfect. No relationship is perfect. We all stumble from time to time.

There are two of you in the relationship, and you both need to find the strength to look one another in the eyes, open your hearts and minds and remember why you are together in the first place.

Don’t let your relationship fall victim to Grass is Greener Syndrome or deteriorate to the point of no return.

Couples can find solutions to most of the problems they face if they make it a priority to resolve their problems together.

This shows that you are both dedicated to making the relationship work.

But on the other hand, if you feel like you are the only one fighting for your relationship, you should seriously ask yourself (and your boyfriend) if making your relationship work is something he truly desires.

Tip 3: Heed this quote from Michelle Obama: “I think in our house we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and laughter is the best form of unity.”

This is the First Lady’s primary secret to a successful relationship.

Don’t take things so seriously. Tell jokes, play pranks on each other, just have fun in your relationship.

I mean seriously, what’s the point of being in a relationship if you can’t have fun with your partner?

Laughing can undoubtedly bring two people closer together, so make sure your relationship has plenty of it.

Play pranks, tell jokes, don’t be afraid to initiate the laughter.

Tip 4: We all make mistakes… Don’t be afraid to admit them… Don’t be afraid to forgive…

Another step both of you need to take is to face your mistakes and don’t be afraid to admit you made them.

Don’t fight the obvious – you’ll only be wasting the energy you need in order to get your relationship back on the right track.

Be honest and confess the mistakes and bad decisions you make and have made in the past to begin to rebuild your relationship and start focusing on the future.

Both partners in the relationship should be willing to do this.

Which brings me to my next point…

Tip 5: Learn to say “I’m sorry.”

And mean it… Once you manage to admit the things you’ve done wrong, it’s time to apologize, to begin to repair the relationship.

I have to warn you though: Don’t fake it.

You have to genuinely know what you’ve done wrong and truly be sorry for it.

If you’re not really apologetic for the mistake you’ve made, then you will likely do it again in the future.

Leading to a cycle of arguments that can eventually lead to a breakup.

Tip 6: Give yourselves some space.

It might not sound like the best thing to do when you’re in a relationship that doesn’t seem to be going to well lately, but spending time apart often improves relationships believe it or not .

In fact, too much time together is often the root cause of why seemingly good relationships get off track in the first place.

Once you manage to go through the communication, clarification and apology stages previously discussed, you can decide to take some time off and find your inner selves again .

However, there is a right and wrong way to go about this. We actually wrote about the proper way to do this in a previous article that you can find here.

I highly suggest you read it before trying this or it could backfire. ( Click here )

While enjoying this brief hiatus relax, gather your thoughts, have a little fun.

Try not to spend your time stressing over your relationship.

However, if it’s nagging you then sit down and make a list of the good and bad things regarding your relationship.

This is a critical moment that can decide whether you’re going to bond stronger than ever or if you’re going to clean out your closet soon.

So take some time to breathe, trust me on this, things will be a lot clearer after a week of being apart.

Tip 7: Resolve your own issues.

A lot of relationships go down the drain because one or both partners have some personal issues they need to address.

Baggage from a previous relationship , job loss, having to cope with a family loss or other disturbing news can shake anyone up. And the fact of the matter is that when there is a blockage at a personal or professional level, things aren’t likely to run smoothly inside of a relationship.

So make sure you discover what’s been heavy on your chest for a while now and sort things out. Look for another job, seek counseling, do whatever is necessary to remove the baggage that is weighing down your relationship.

Tip 8: Escape for a romantic weekend.

Surprise your man with a special romantic weekend ; ask him to pack and don’t let him in on the destination until you get there. Go someplace where there’s a pool or a Jacuzzi and pamper yourselves.

Anyone can appreciate this type of surprise, and it’s sure to reinvigorate your relationship.

Tip 9: Communication is the key…

This is one of the oldest sayings of all time, but communication is really the key to any successful relationship.

If you’re off to a rocky start, or if you’ve been seeing each other for a while now and things have gotten a little hectic, you need to communicate like never before.

Sure, this is something you need to do on a regular basis, and not exclusively when times get rough. But sitting down and clearing the air at this pivotal moment when the relationship is a bit off track can save your relationship.

Just make sure you have a respectful conversation that doesn’t turn into an argument.

I suggest you read the two articles below before initiating this talk:

Conclusion

In a relationship, you have to have faith in yourself and the relationship.

You must be willing to see the good in each other and remember the things that brought you together when you first met.

In essence, this is how to get your relationship back on track.

Take a look inside of yourself and decide if making the relationship work is something you really want.

If it is then you’ll fight for it. But your partner must also share those feelings.

If you both want to make the relationship work then the tips above will definitely help.

