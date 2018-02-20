Items Every Woman Should Pack When Travelling

Whether you are a constant woman on-the-go or an occasional traveller, you may run into certain challenges or hiccups when it comes to getting yourselves to a destination and back. These challenges may be difficult to deal with when you do not pack the right items. As such, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares essential things every woman should pack when travelling.

Hair Bands

You do not need hairbands if you have really short hair as this may not be applicable to you. However, if your hair is long enough to pull in a ponytail, be sure to bring plenty of hairbands. A hairband is simply essential and you never know when you might need one.

Healthy snacks

Never go on a trip without some healthy snacks! If your car inadvertently breaks down during your trip, your stomach is unusually hungry, or you’re caught somewhere with terrible food, you will be glad you brought some healthy snacks. Hence, do not forget to pack healthy snacks.

Weather friendly outfit

Always bring weather-friendly outfits. Prepare for rain, wind and even hot weather. This will help you prepare for a variety of weather situations, even if you watch the forecast. As an aside, you should avoid tight-fitting attires.

Makeup remover

For a woman who cannot do without her makeup, a makeup remover is important. The work of a makeup remover is to get rid of your makeup with ease. So, do not forget your makeup remover.