Essential Things To Do If Your Partner Is Cheating On You

Six Things You SHOULD DO If You Are Being Cheated On

DO get tested for STDs. Men and women who engage in sexual infidelity are often careless about safer sex. As soon as you learn that your partner has been sexually unfaithful, you should visit your primary care physician, explaining the situation and asking for a full STD screen. DO investigate your legal rights, even if you plan to stay together. Planning to stay together doesn’t mean you will. Betrayed spouses should always find out their rights in a potential separation, including financial and property concerns, and issues if there are children. DO reach out to others for help. Dealing with infidelity requires a level of emotional support that is beyond the life experience of most people, and the only healthy way to deal with this is to seek assistance from people who understand what you’re going through — therapists, support groups, family and friends who’ve dealt with similar betrayal, etc. Whether you decide to remain in the relationship or not, you need (and deserve) care, , and support, which can only be found by talking about what has happened with compassionate and empathetic others. You should not, however, be vindictive with this. It’s one thing to enlist others for support; it’s quite another to tell your partner’s mother, boss, or best friend about his or her behavior out of spite. And keep in mind, anything you say to your kids cannot ever be taken back, so think twice about badmouthing your fellow parent. DO learn everything you can about sexual compulsivity. This educational process helps you to better understand the cheater, and also to make healthier decisions in the future. DO trust your feelings and observations. If you don’t feel safe with your partner, trust your . If you don’t see your partner getting ongoing help with his or her sexual problems - attending and/or going to 12-step support groups — then don’t trust that things are getting better. DO expect to join your partner in therapy if you want to work things out. In therapy you may be able to request and receive a full accounting of his or her infidelity. If you are like most betrayed spouses and you don’t want any more secrets in your relationship, then your partner, if he or she is also committed to salvaging the relationship, will, with the therapist’s assistance, disclose what you want to know. This disclosure process best occurs in a therapy room, as the amount and of the information can be overwhelming. If there is a therapist present to help you process the experience, you reduce the risk of further harm to both you and your relationship.

Things You SHOULD NOT DO If You Are Being Cheated On