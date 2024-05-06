ModernGhana logo
06.05.2024

Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, others to headline Telecel Ghana Music Awards Experience Concert at Cape Coast



The organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards have unveiled the lineup for the highly anticipated 25th edition's Xperience Concert, promising an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Cape Coast's Robert Mensah Sport Stadium, this year's concert is primed to be a celebration like no other.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 11th, 2024, the #25thTGMA Xperience Concert will showcase a diverse array of musical talents, featuring some of Ghana's most iconic artists. Among the headliners are the sensational Stonebwoy, the incomparable Kofi Kinaata, the revered Nacee, the dynamic duo King Paluta and Amerado, and the enchanting Adina, alongside many other celebrated acts.

What's even more exciting is that entrance to the event is entirely free, courtesy of Telecel, offering music enthusiasts a chance to experience the magic of live performances without any barriers.

The Xperience Concert has become a cornerstone of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards festivities, drawing thousands of fans from across the nation to revel in the electrifying atmosphere and witness their favorite artists take the stage. With its 25th edition, the event promises to be a landmark celebration of Ghanaian music, culture, and talent.

As anticipation mounts and excitement builds, all roads lead to Cape Coast for what is sure to be a night to remember.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

