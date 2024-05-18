Ahomka FM tops all in Central Region

18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

A recent survey by Virtual PR Africa, has shown that a platform of Groupe Nduom media, Ahomka FM, is the 2023 most listened to radio station in the Central Region.

The poll which was conducted as part of Virtual PR Africa’s strategies in identifying the strengths of various media houses and juxtaposing them with the needs of their clients, came out with top 5 radio station in 11 regions in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with the manager of the station, Mr. Samuel Nana Effah Obeng expressed appreciation to the Board of Directors, staff, listeners and all other stakeholders for their amazing support and dedication in ensuring that the station maintains its credibility and quality in the production of content.

Mr. Obeng indicated that, after winning the Liz Hughes International Awards in 2021 and other multiple regional awards over the period, he wasn’t surprised his outfit had once again chalked such success. He said this is the second time in almost a decade, since the company gained such recognition, with the first one in 2017 by Geopoll.

He assured his audience of more innovative programs designed in ensuring that, local enterprises grab the opportunity in adding value to their services.