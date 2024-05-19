He’s endangering my life with falsehoods — Fella petitions police to investigate Medikal

Ghanaian musician Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, is set to face investigations by police over alleged false publications that have endangered the life of his ex-wife, actress Precious Fella Makafui.

In a petition to the Director General of the Ghana Police Service dated April 4, Fella accused Medikal of making "various publications of false news" contrary to Section 208 of Ghana's Criminal Code.

She claimed the publications "put my life in imminent danger."

Fella, who rose to fame for her role in the TV drama series YOLO, has been married to Medikal since 2020 but they decided to divorce in January this year.

"Despite this, we have agreed to co-parent our daughter. We jointly contributed to the finances for our house in East Legon Hills, where we currently reside," said Fella in the petition.

However, Medikal has recently been spending most time away from the house and "falsely claimed on social media that his life is in danger and attributed any potential harm to the residents of his house," alleged Fella.

She added that subsequent posts by Medikal have cast "serious innuendos" about her character.

As a prominent female public figure, Fella said she now faces "severe threats to my life due to these false claims."

Fella petitioned the police to investigate Medikal's actions, saying they contravene Ghana's Electronic Communications Act and "have a significant tendency to incite harm towards me."

She denied any involvement in the accusations and said she is "deeply concerned for my safety and well-being."