ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 18 May 2024 New Release

Nonii Releases New Banger

By M. Abdul Pabai

Afrobeat has been blessed with a new banger by Isabell Muhia otherwise known as Nonii. The song which is tagged ‘BERRY’ encapsulates excessive romance that has its strings attached to enticing physical attraction thus yielding enjoyment.

The multi-talented Kenyan songstress who superbly sings in both Swahili and English gives a storyline in the song that would compel listeners to bow their heads treating their partners well in an honest manner. Her cloud nine voice which grabs the African cultural flair combines both contemporary Afrobeats and the yesteryears’ flavor of the genre of music.

The grooming diva, though had faced numerous challenges in not just producing her music but also getting it to a bigger audience on the African continent, and the world at large has her eyes set on walking on the path of legends in the near future. According to the Queen, she is fixed on becoming a legend someday ahead despite the dominance of males in the musical industry.

Top Stories

8 hours ago

List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament 

8 hours ago

You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah

8 hours ago

Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building 

8 hours ago

John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals

8 hours ago

Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawumia Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawu...

9 hours ago

Joseph Kpemka, newly appointed Deputy Managing Director of BOST Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy MD of BOST

11 hours ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel

11 hours ago

MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia reveals MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia revea...

11 hours ago

OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines

11 hours ago

Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu

Just in....
body-container-line