29.04.2024 Industry News

Nkosuohene named brand ambassador for Ghana Fest Chicago 2024

29.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghana Fest Chicago, organized by the Ghana National Council of Metropolitan Chicago, has appointed Francis Frempong-Manson, affectionately known as NKOSUOHENE, as the brand ambassador for its highly anticipated 2024 edition.

In a formal announcement, Mr. Kassim Abubakari, President of the Ghana National Council, expressed heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Frempong-Manson for accepting the esteemed position. The appointment recognizes Frempong-Manson's unwavering dedication, passion, and commitment to promoting Ghanaian culture and heritage.

Ghana Fest, a renowned annual festival held since 1988, has evolved into a three-day celebration in honor of the Year of Return. Drawing over 7,000 attendees from Chicago and beyond, the festival showcases Ghana's rich culture through food, fashion, art, and music.

As brand ambassador, Frempong-Manson will play a pivotal role in representing Ghana Fest and the nation's values on a national and international scale. His expertise and influence are expected to significantly contribute to the success of the event and help showcase the richness of Ghanaian traditions to a broader audience.

In his new role, Frempong-Manson expressed his excitement and gratitude, emphasizing his commitment to upholding professionalism and integrity throughout his tenure.

Ghana Fest 2024 aims to further elevate its impact, welcoming visitors from the Chicago metropolitan area, across the nation, and internationally. The festival serves as a vibrant celebration of Ghana's history and culture, fostering unity and education within the community.

With Frempong-Manson at the helm as brand ambassador, Ghana Fest 2024 is poised to be an exceptional celebration, leaving a lasting impact on all who attend.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
