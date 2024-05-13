ModernGhana logo
AstraZeneca Vaccine Withdrawal: I'm angry; be concerned about the health of Ghanaians, not the company's propaganda - Kwesi Pratt blasts GHS

Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt has criticised the Ghana Health Service (GHS) following its reaction to the withdrawal of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, urging officials to prioritise the health of Ghanaians over the interests and propaganda of the vaccine company.

The withdrawal of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the markets has raised concerns globally, particularly after the pharmaceutical company acknowledged the existence of a rare adverse effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), which can lead to life-threatening blood clotting.

Despite this development, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, attributed the withdrawal of the vaccine to commercial reasons during a tour as part of the COVID-19 Vaccination and Child Health Promotion Week/African Vaccination Week Campaign in various parts of the Ga East Municipality in Accra on Wednesday.

He said, “They are withdrawing for commercial reasons in the sense that there are superior vaccines in the market...And so if you are in a market and you will not be able to compete, why produce something when others will go for some other brand.”

However, Kwesi Pratt, speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show expressed displeasure at Dr. Kuma-Aboagye's statement, accusing him of prioritising the interests of the pharmaceutical company over the health and safety of Ghanaian citizens.

He further questioned why officials were seemingly acting as public relations officers for AstraZeneca.

"Our public officials have suddenly turned into the PRO for the company. What is the meaning of this? I thought they should be interested in the public health of Ghanaian citizens and not the propaganda of the company. I'm very angry; you are toying with human life. I'm so ashamed of some of these people,” he fumes.


Gideon Afful Amoako
