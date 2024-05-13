Our focus should be on restoring the environment from galamsey — Otumfuo

On the occasion of his 25th anniversary of ascension as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has emphasized Ghana's urgent need to prioritize the restoration of the environment, heavily impacted by illegal mining, commonly known as Galamsey.

Addressing attendees, the Asantehene highlighted the imperative of addressing the galamsey issue through all possible means, emphasizing that the current generation must not be responsible for jeopardizing the legacy left by their ancestors.

“Our top priority must be the reclamation of our environment from the ravages of Galamsey. We cannot be the generation that destroys the most gracious heritage bequeathed to us by our forefathers to satisfy the greed of a few miscreants. For whatever it takes we must defeat this scourge,” he declared.

In addition to environmental concerns, Asantehene underscored the importance of economic growth, urging Ghanaians to focus on strengthening entrepreneurship in the country.

He called on citizens to safeguard the electoral process as Ghana approaches the December polls, emphasizing the need to avoid any actions that could disrupt the democratic proceedings.

The statements by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reflect a strong call to action for environmental restoration, economic development, and electoral integrity in Ghana.