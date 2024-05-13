ModernGhana logo
You cannot be trusted with the future if you are a present failure — Beatrice Annan to Bawumia

Politics
Beatrice Annan, NDC communicator

A leading communicator of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has criticized NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the country's economic difficulties.

She lamented that nothing is working with the nation's economy as businesses are collapsing, leaving many unemployed.

The NDC loyalist noted that the Vice President, who is supposed to be working to fix the issues, is instead going around the country requesting the opportunity to steer the affairs of the country.

"Businesses are suffering, Multi-National companies are leaving the country, and unemployment is at a very high rate, yet the Veep is roaming the streets looking for 'a steer'," part of her post on Monday, May 13 reads.

She further contended that a failure who has sat idly by watching things worsen under his watch as the second gentleman of the land cannot be trusted with another opportunity.

"Dr. Bawumia must be told plainly that governance is serious business. You cannot be trusted with the future if you are a present failure. #NppMustGo," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, who is seeking to replace his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and break the country's 8-year cycle of governance, is on a nationwide campaign tour.

