NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC won’t understand – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, Senior Campaign Aide to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is optimistic of victory in the upcoming 2024 General Election.

Speaking in an interview on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Asempa FM, Mr. Awuku who is a leading figure in the NPP campaign team stressed that the party will win the election with a strategy that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won’t be able to fathom.

“NPP is fighting the 2024 election like we are in opposition. NPP will win election 2024 with a strategy NDC won't ever comprehend,” Sammi Gyamfi said.

In the interview, the Senior Campaign Aide to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the country's current economic challenges are not a creation of the NPP but a global issue.

He urged Ghanaians to continue believing in the NPP, assuring that the party has the citizenry at heart.

With about seven months to the 2024 General Election, the two major political parties in the country have stepped up their campaign efforts.

Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is currently on a nationwide tour to engage the citizens in a door-to-door campaign.

He has so far been to seven regions and is looking at visiting all the remaining regions before the end of this month.

While the NPP is confident Dr. Bawumia will win the December 7 presidential election, the flagbearer faces stiff competition from former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama who has been by many polls to win the December 7 elections.