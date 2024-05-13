President Akufo-Addo [left] and Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has criticized the recent commissioning of an uncompleted Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi by President Akufo-Addo, suggesting that the move indicates the president may be suffering from mental health issues.

Despite the elaborate ceremony for the inauguration, Mr. Nketia criticised the president's decision to open a project that is still evidently incomplete.

Expressing his concerns, Nketia wonders why the President will unveil a facility that is not fully operational, likening it to inviting guests to a meal of fufu without soup.

“How can you prepare fufu without soup and invite us to come and eat? If the project is actually complete, our plane would have landed there.

“I believe there’s something wrong with him [Akufo-Addo], I’ve already mentioned that his head needs to be examined. His actions are even obvious,” he asserted in a video shared by Onua FM on Facebook.

The NDC National Chairman further pointed out the presence of construction equipment and activities at the site, questioning the completion of the project.

He indicates that the premature commissioning of the airport by the President seeks to score cheap political points.

The Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi was officially opened on May 10, 2024.