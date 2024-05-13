ModernGhana logo
Come for your 5, 10, 20 Ghana cedis before I curse you; I no more take such offerings — Bishop Obinim to congregants

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the controversial founder and leader of the International Godsway Church says he will no longer accept small offerings of 5, 10, or 20 Ghana cedis from his congregants.

In a video circulating widely on social media, Obinim vehemently expressed his anger for what he considers small offerings, urging those who gave such amounts to come for it.

In his address to the congregation, Obinim asserted that offering as low as 5 and 10 Ghana cedis was disrespectful and insulting to God and himself as a man of God.

He argued that the money parents give to their children far exceeds such amounts, implying that such small offerings must be avoided.

He warn congregants that it would be preferable for them to refrain from giving offerings at all than to offer such petty monies.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Come for your 5, 10, 20 Ghana cedis before I curse you; I no more take such offerings— Bishop Obinim to congregants

