Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for the numerous schools still operating under trees in Ghana.

Mr. Apaak stated that there are currently over 5,000 schools under trees across the country.

In an interview with TV3 on the "Hot Issues" show on Sunday, May 13, 2024 Dr. Apaak highlighted what he sees as a failure of the current government to address this issue effectively.

He compared the situation with the previous Mahama administration, saying, “There are presently over 5,000 schools under trees. NDC had practically eliminated schools under trees before Akufo-Addo took over.”

Dr. Apaak further drew attention to another pressing concern in Ghana's education system- the shortage of furniture in basic schools.

He asserted that approximately 1 million pupils in the country are forced to sit on the floor or blocks.

He pledged support for his party's flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, emphasizing that Mahama's administration would prioritize addressing the shortage of furniture in schools.

“John Mahama will address the issue of the furniture shortage. As we speak now, we have a furniture deficit in excess of one million.

“What that means is that about one million of our wards go to school every day and they have to sit on the floor or sit on blocks to study. That clearly cannot be acceptable,” the ranking member of parliament’s committee on education stated.