Singer Piesie Super praises Kofi Kinaata, says he gets goosebumps when he listens to his songs

Singer Piesie Super praises Kofi Kinaata, says he gets goosebumps when he listens to his songs
1 HOUR AGO

Celebrated Ghanaian vocalist Piesie Super has showered praise on Kofi Kinaata's musical talents, expressing how his songs never fail to give him goosebumps.

Piesie Super, also known as Edmund Kofi Johnson, a renowned Ghanaian songwriter and performer, shared his thoughts on rappers transitioning into singing, asserting that despite their efforts, they can never match the natural singing prowess of individuals like him.

During an interview with DjQwequ on The Weekend Groove Show on Ahomka 99.5 FM in Elmina, Cape Coast, Piesie Super acknowledged that while rappers excel in rhymes and timing, they lack the vocal depth and resonance of singers. He emphasized that singers possess a unique style and delivery that sets them apart from rappers.

"We singers have our own distinct style. Rappers, despite their talent in timing and lyrics, cannot replicate the essence of singing like us natural vocalists."

Piesie Super cited Kofi Kinaata as a prime example, acknowledging his musical background and impressive songwriting skills despite not possessing the typical voice of a singer.

"Take Kofi Kinaata, for instance. Though he may not have the conventional voice of a singer, his songs evoke strong emotions in me every time I listen to them, showcasing his innate musical talent."

Reflecting on Kofi Kinaata's ability to captivate listeners despite his vocal tone, Piesie Super humorously mused on the possibilities if Kofi were to possess a voice like his own, highlighting the power of musical expression beyond vocal range.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

