Bobrisky faces 6month jail for Naira defacement

1 HOUR AGO

In Lagos, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court handed down a six-month prison sentence to the controversial figure, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, for defacing the Naira.

The judge emphasized that this ruling should serve as a warning to others engaging in similar actions.

The sentencing, effective from March 24, 2024, marked the culmination of Okuneye's guilty plea to charges of Naira abuse brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court had initially convicted him on April 5 but postponed sentencing to last Thursday due to a public holiday declared by the government.

The charges outlined Okuneye's actions at various social events, where he was accused of tampering with Naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying them.

These actions, spanning from 2022 to 2023, led to his conviction under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

