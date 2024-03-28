ModernGhana logo
Industry News SA businessman linked to AKA's murder
A prominent family from South Africa has been implicated in the demise of rapper AKA, ongoing inquiries from law enforcement reveal.

The famed South African artist, known by his birth name Kiernan Forbes, along with his close associate Tibz Motsoane, were gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban last February.

According to a report from the BBC, a statement provided by the investigating officer to the court suggests that a company managed by Sydney Mfundo Gcaba allegedly transferred more than 800,000 rand ($42,000; £33,000) to the bank account of one of the individuals currently standing trial in connection with the rapper's murder.

The BBC reported that it is alleged that the payment was made the day after AKA’s murder.

The prosecutor further claimed that phone records indicate that Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, the suspect who got the money, allegedly called Mr. Gcaba prior to the transaction being completed.

Mr. Gcaba has not yet responded to the statement by the Prosecutor.

The money was then allegedly divided equally among the seven accused, according to the prosecutor.

In an affidavit, Mr. Gwabeni stated that he got the money in exchange for consulting services he rendered to the business.

However, the prosecution contended that there is no proof to support the payment, as Mr. Gwabeni did not render any services to the company.

Mr. Gcaba is a member of the wealthy Gcaba family, which controls numerous other companies in addition to an enormous taxi empire in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province.

