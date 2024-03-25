Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is dead

Renowned Nigerian actor Amaechi Muonagor has reportedly succumbed to death.

This was confirmed by popular social media influencer and chairman of Delta State Sports Association, Morris Monye.

Monye who expressed deep sorrow over the actor’s demise, highlighting Muonagor’s remarkable talent and contributions to Nollywood.

“Deeply heartbroken by the news of Amaechi Muonagor's passing. He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful,” Monye indicated.

“We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India. This tragic loss highlights the need for better healthcare in our country,” he added.

While the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN) is yet to respond to inquiries regarding the news, Muonagor’s passing comes shortly after he appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance for his kidney transplant in a distressing video released barely a week ago.

The 61-year-old actor’s struggle with kidney disease was confirmed by his relative, Tony ‘Oneweek’ Muonagor, on November 27, 2023. Throughout his illustrious career, Muonagor graced the screens in numerous films, including the iconic “Aki and Paw Paw,” where he portrayed the father of two exuberant teenagers.

Muonagor’s death follows closely on the heels of another loss in the Nollywood community, with the passing of Mr. Ibu (John Okafor) on March 2, 2024.

The news of Amaechi Muonagor’s passing has left fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented actor whose legacy will endure in the annals of Nigerian cinema.