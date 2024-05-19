ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia

Social News WR: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

A tragic incident unfolded at Ngyirasia in the Western Region, with at least 16 individuals suffering various degrees of injuries in a premix fuel explosion.

Fortunately, no death has been recorded as at now.

The harrowing event transpired on Saturday evening when a group of fishermen was in the process of transporting premix fuel to the beach for their fishing activities.

519202424132-txobrfdq5l-img-20240519-wa0050-225x300

Reports indicate that while carrying the fuel, a drum inadvertently toppled to the ground, leading to its contents spilling out and ultimately coming into contact with an open flame.

The resulting explosion caused significant injuries to multiple individuals present at the scene.

The victims were rushed to the Saint Benedict Hospital in Inchaban and Effiankwanta Regional Hospital.

The explosion affected properties including vehicles which were burnt.

519202424132-1i830o4bbv-img-20240519-wa0048-300x225

Emergency response teams including the National Fire Service and Police swiftly mobilized to provide assistance to the wounded and quickly launched an investigation into the precise circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Measures are being taken to determine the root cause of the incident and to implement necessary precautions to avert similar accidents in the future.

519202424132-m6htk8w331-img-20240519-wa0045-300x225

The community of Ngyirasia remains deeply shaken by this tragic event, and support is being extended to the affected individuals and their families during this challenging time.

-DGN online

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ahiagbah - Mahama Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold ha...

3 hours ago

Shortage of bentua hits Accra Central Market Shortage of ‘bentua’ hits Accra Central Market

3 hours ago

Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline—Prof Bokpin Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline —Prof Bokpin

3 hours ago

Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail

3 hours ago

All crooked deals are cooked at Jubilee House – Franklin Cudjoe All crooked deals are cooked at Jubilee House – Franklin Cudjoe

3 hours ago

Dont be tricked by Mahamas rebranding move – Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians Don’t be tricked by Mahama’s rebranding move – Richard Ahiagbah to Ghanaians

3 hours ago

Petition against Kissi Agyebeng not surprising – Justice Srem Sai Petition against Kissi Agyebeng not surprising – Justice Srem Sai

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos handling of petitions against top officials disappointing – Justice Sai Akufo-Addo’s handling of petitions against top officials disappointing – Justice...

3 hours ago

Osino: Sleeping tipper truck driver runs into building Osino: ‘Sleeping’ tipper truck driver runs into building

3 hours ago

Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - Akufo-Addo Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - A...

Just in....
body-container-line